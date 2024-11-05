Halftime Report

A win for Boston College would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against The Citadel.

If Boston College keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, The Citadel will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: The Citadel 0-0, Boston College 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Boston College Eagles. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Silvio O. Conte Forum.

Looking back to last season, Boston College finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, The Citadel will seek to improve after finishing 11-20.

Looking forward, Boston College is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an 11-17-2 record against the spread.

Boston College didn't have too much breathing room in their match against The Citadel in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. Does Boston College have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston College is a big 16.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.