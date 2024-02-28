Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Virginia 20-8, Boston College 15-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Boston College is 2-8 against the Cavaliers since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Wolfpack and fell 81-70. Boston College has struggled against the Wolfpack recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Mason Madsen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. Prince Aligbe was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Virginia has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 54-44 to the Tar Heels on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Minor, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Virginia's cause all that much against the Hokies last Monday but the same can't be said for this game.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Virginia struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Eagles dropped their record down to 15-12 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cavaliers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Boston College and another offensive beatdown is the Cavaliers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, Boston College is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Boston College is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.