Who's Playing

Albany @ Boston College

Current Records: Albany 2-7; Boston College 6-4

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will face off against the Boston College Eagles on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Albany will be seeking to avenge the 72-51 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 10 of 2019.

The Great Danes escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Columbia Lions by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

Meanwhile, BC lost to the Saint Louis Billikens on the road by a decisive 79-68 margin. Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard DeMarr Langford Jr., who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

Albany is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Albany's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Boston College's loss dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if Albany can repeat their recent success or if BC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.

Dec 10, 2019 - Boston College 72 vs. Albany 51

Injury Report for Boston College

Frederick Scott: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Brevin Galloway: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Albany

No Injury Information