Who's Playing
Cornell @ Boston College
What to Know
The Cornell Big Red and the Boston College Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Cornell was on the positive side of .500 (15-11) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for BC (13-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.