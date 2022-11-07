Who's Playing

Cornell @ Boston College

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Boston College Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Cornell was on the positive side of .500 (15-11) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for BC (13-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.