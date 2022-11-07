Who's Playing

Cornell @ Boston College

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Cornell Big Red will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Silvio O. Conte Forum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Eagles (13-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Cornell was on the positive side of .500 (15-11) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

BC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.49

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Big Red, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.