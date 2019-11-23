How to watch Boston College vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. DePaul (away)

Current Records: Boston College 4-1; DePaul 5-0

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will square off against the Boston College Eagles on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. DePaul is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Blue Demons were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, they took down the Cornell Big Red 75-54 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for DePaul was F Paul Reed, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Reed.

Meanwhile, BC also played a game with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 72-68 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: G Jay Heath (17), G Derryck Thornton (14), F Nik Popovic (13), and G Jared Hamilton (12).

DePaul was close but no cigar when the two teams last met in last December as they fell 65-62 to BC. Can the Blue Demons avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.