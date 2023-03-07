Who's Playing
Louisville @ Boston College
Regular Season Records: Louisville 4-27; Boston College 15-16
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Eagles came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, falling 73-65. One thing holding BC back was the mediocre play of guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with U of L falling 75-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, U of L got a solid performance out of guard Mike James, who had 24 points.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: BC is stumbling into the matchup with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. U of Ls have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville have won seven out of their last nine games against Boston College.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Boston College 75 vs. Louisville 65
- Jan 19, 2022 - Louisville 67 vs. Boston College 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - Louisville 76 vs. Boston College 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Louisville 86 vs. Boston College 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Boston College 66 vs. Louisville 59
- Jan 16, 2019 - Louisville 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Jan 21, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Boston College 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Louisville 90 vs. Boston College 67
- Feb 06, 2016 - Louisville 79 vs. Boston College 47