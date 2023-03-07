Who's Playing

Louisville @ Boston College

Regular Season Records: Louisville 4-27; Boston College 15-16

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Eagles came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, falling 73-65. One thing holding BC back was the mediocre play of guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with U of L falling 75-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, U of L got a solid performance out of guard Mike James, who had 24 points.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: BC is stumbling into the matchup with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. U of Ls have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won seven out of their last nine games against Boston College.