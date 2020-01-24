How to watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Boston College
Current Records: Virginia Tech 14-5; Boston College 9-10
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Boston College Eagles are heading back home. They will square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
The Eagles needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 74-72 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Eagles got double-digit scores from five players: G Jay Heath (16), F Jairus Hamilton (13), G Derryck Thornton (13), F Nik Popovic (12), and F Steffon Mitchell (12).
Speaking of close games: Virginia Tech escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. G Landers Nolley II (22 points) was the top scorer for Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech's victory lifted them to 14-5 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if Virginia Tech can repeat their recent success or if BC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last six years.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Virginia Tech 85 vs. Boston College 80
- Feb 25, 2017 - Virginia Tech 91 vs. Boston College 75
- Jan 29, 2017 - Virginia Tech 85 vs. Boston College 79
- Feb 23, 2016 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Boston College 56
