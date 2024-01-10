Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: American 8-7, Boston U. 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Case Gym. Boston U. does have the home-court advantage, but American is expected to win by a single point.

American entered their tilt with Bucknell with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles walked away with a 71-63 win over the Bison on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Matt Mayock, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Lorenzo Donadio was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 59-51 to the Leopards. Boston U. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Nic Nobili put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-7 record this season. As for the Terriers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: American have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Boston U., though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes per game this season. Given American's sizeable advantage in that area, Boston U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

American came up short against Boston U. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 60-54. Can American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

American is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Terriers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..