Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Army 6-7, Boston U. 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Boston U. is heading back home. They and the Army Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 60-46 hit to the loss column at the hands of Lafayette on Thursday.

The losing side was boosted by Kyrone Alexander, who had 14 points along with eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston U. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Army came up short against Colgate on Thursday and fell 71-59.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Scovens, who scored 16 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against UTSA on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Allenspach, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Boston U. has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for Army, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Boston U. lost to Army at home by a decisive 65-50 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston U. is a 4-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..