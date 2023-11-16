Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Bryant 1-2, Boston U. 0-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Boston U. comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Last Tuesday, the Terriers came up short against the Bison and fell 64-53.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 140 points the game before, Bryant faltered in their match on Sunday. They fell 66-57 to the Scarlet Knights. Bryant has struggled against Rutgers recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Bryant saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rafael Pinzon, who earned 17 points along with 4 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Connor Withers was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

The Terriers bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Not only did Bryant and Boston U. lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Boston U.'s first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bryant is a solid 6-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

