Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Bucknell 5-12, Boston U. 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Case Gym. Boston U. will be strutting in after a win while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, the Terriers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Greyhounds 60-58. Having forecasted a close victory for Boston U., the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Bison couldn't handle the Raiders on Saturday and fell 84-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bucknell in their matchups with Colgate: they've now lost seven in a row.

The win makes it two in a row for the Terriers and bumps their season record up to 7-10. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. strolled past Bucknell in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 77-61. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.

  • Feb 18, 2023 - Boston U. 77 vs. Bucknell 61
  • Jan 02, 2023 - Boston U. 69 vs. Bucknell 61
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Bucknell 89 vs. Boston U. 78
  • Jan 01, 2022 - Boston U. 63 vs. Bucknell 61
  • Mar 08, 2020 - Boston U. 64 vs. Bucknell 61
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Boston U. 74 vs. Bucknell 71
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Boston U. 77 vs. Bucknell 57
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Bucknell 82 vs. Boston U. 76
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Boston U. 87 vs. Bucknell 80
  • Mar 04, 2018 - Bucknell 90 vs. Boston U. 59