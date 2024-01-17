Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ Boston U. Terriers
Current Records: Bucknell 5-12, Boston U. 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Case Gym. Boston U. will be strutting in after a win while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Saturday, the Terriers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Greyhounds 60-58. Having forecasted a close victory for Boston U., the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Bison couldn't handle the Raiders on Saturday and fell 84-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bucknell in their matchups with Colgate: they've now lost seven in a row.
The win makes it two in a row for the Terriers and bumps their season record up to 7-10. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.
Boston U. strolled past Bucknell in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 77-61. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Boston U. 77 vs. Bucknell 61
- Jan 02, 2023 - Boston U. 69 vs. Bucknell 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Bucknell 89 vs. Boston U. 78
- Jan 01, 2022 - Boston U. 63 vs. Bucknell 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Boston U. 64 vs. Bucknell 61
- Feb 29, 2020 - Boston U. 74 vs. Bucknell 71
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston U. 77 vs. Bucknell 57
- Feb 09, 2019 - Bucknell 82 vs. Boston U. 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Boston U. 87 vs. Bucknell 80
- Mar 04, 2018 - Bucknell 90 vs. Boston U. 59