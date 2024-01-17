Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Bucknell 5-12, Boston U. 7-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Case Gym. Boston U. will be strutting in after a win while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, the Terriers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Greyhounds 60-58. Having forecasted a close victory for Boston U., the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Bison couldn't handle the Raiders on Saturday and fell 84-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bucknell in their matchups with Colgate: they've now lost seven in a row.

The win makes it two in a row for the Terriers and bumps their season record up to 7-10. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. strolled past Bucknell in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 77-61. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.