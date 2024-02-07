Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Colgate 15-8, Boston U. 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Boston U. Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Case Gym. Colgate has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colgate proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Midshipmen as the Raiders made off with a 88-64 victory.

Colgate's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keegan Records, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Records continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeff Woodward, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Terriers skirted by the Mountain Hawks 72-71 on Saturday thanks to a clutch free throw from Miles Brewster with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 18:13 mark of the second half, when Boston U. was facing a 41-26 deficit.

Michael McNair and Brewster were among the main playmakers for Boston U. as the former scored 21 points and the latter scored 17 points along with six rebounds and five assists. McNair didn't help Boston U.'s cause all that much against the Crusaders last Monday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.

Looking forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-3 against the spread).

Colgate strolled past the Terriers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 75-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colgate is a big 8-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..