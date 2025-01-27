Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Holy Cross 11-10, Boston U. 10-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Case Gym. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Holy Cross finally turned things around against Loyola Maryland on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-65 win over the Greyhounds.

Holy Cross can attribute much of their success to Max Green, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Nugent, who scored 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston U. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Bucknell out 85-82. Having forecasted a close victory for the Terriers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Boston U.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kyrone Alexander, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Alexander had some trouble finding his footing against Navy on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Otto Landrum was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Boston U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bucknell only pulled down five.

Holy Cross now has a winning record of 11-10. As for Boston U., they pushed their record up to 10-11 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Holy Cross came up short against Boston U. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 94-84. Can Holy Cross avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..