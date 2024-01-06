Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lafayette 2-12, Boston U. 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Case Gym.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Terriers had to settle for a 62-60 defeat against the Midshipmen. Boston U. has not had much luck with Navy recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 52-47 win over the Black Knights. The victory was just what Lafayette needed coming off of a 59-38 loss in their prior contest.

The Terriers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for the Leopards, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Boston U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Boston U. is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 127 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.