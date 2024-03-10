Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lehigh 12-17, Boston U. 15-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Boston U. Terriers are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym in a Patriot League postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Lehigh had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the Leopards. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Lehigh did.

Lehigh can attribute much of their success to Burke Chebuhar, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 6 assists. Chebuhar didn't help Lehigh's cause all that much against Colgate on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Tyler Whitney-Sidney was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston U. had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Thursday. They came out on top against the Midshipmen by a score of 70-61.

Boston U.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Morales led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Miles Brewster, who scored ten points along with two steals.

The Mountain Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-17 record this season. As for the Terriers, they pushed their record up to 16-16 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Lehigh couldn't quite finish off Boston U. in their previous matchup last Wednesday and fell 64-62. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.