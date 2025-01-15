Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lehigh 6-9, Boston U. 8-9

How To Watch

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Case Gym. The Terriers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 87-50, which was the final score in Boston U.'s tilt against Colgate on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Terriers in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, Lehigh entered their game against Army on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Lehigh took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army. The Mountain Hawks' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Colgate on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Lehigh was Nasir Whitlock's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Boston U. now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Lehigh, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-9.

Looking ahead, Boston U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Boston U. came up short against Lehigh in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 84-79. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Lehigh's Cam Gillus, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus three steals. Back with a vengeance, will Boston U. be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Boston U. is a 3.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.