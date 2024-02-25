Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boston U. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Loyola Maryland 43-29.

If Boston U. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-16 in no time. On the other hand, Loyola Maryland will have to make due with a 6-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 6-22, Boston U. 12-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. is 9-1 against the Greyhounds since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Case Gym. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Boston U. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, the Terriers didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles on the road as they won 67-52. The win made it back-to-back wins for Boston U.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Loyola Maryland last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-62 to the Midshipmen. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 131 point over/under.

The Terriers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-16 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their defeat was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-22.

Boston U. skirted past the Greyhounds 60-58 when the teams last played back in January. Will Boston U. repeat their success, or do the Greyhounds have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.