Maine Black Bears @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Maine 6-4, Boston U. 3-5

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

After two games on the road, Boston U. is heading back home. They will take on the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Boston U. proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Pioneers as the Terriers made off with a 70-49 victory.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Bears 60-49 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Maine.

The Terriers pushed their record up to 3-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.6 points per game. As for the Black Bears, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Boston U. beat Maine 78-69 when the teams last played back in November of 2017. Will Boston U. repeat their success, or does Maine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Boston U. has won both of the games they've played against Maine in the last 7 years.