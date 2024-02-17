Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Navy 8-16, Boston U. 10-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston U. is 2-8 against the Midshipmen since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Case Gym. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Boston U. found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 65-50 fall against the Black Knights. Boston U. has struggled against the Black Knights recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. The match between them and the Eagles wasn't particularly close, with the Midshipmen falling 59-42. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Navy has scored all season.

The Terriers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-16. As for the Midshipmen, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Boston U. couldn't quite finish off the Midshipmen when the teams last played back in January and fell 62-60. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Navy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..