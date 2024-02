Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Boston U. looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against Navy.

Boston U. came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Navy 8-16, Boston U. 10-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. is 2-8 against the Midshipmen since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Case Gym. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Boston U. found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 65-50 fall against the Black Knights. Boston U. has struggled against the Black Knights recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. The match between them and the Eagles wasn't particularly close, with the Midshipmen falling 59-42. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Navy has scored all season.

The Terriers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-16. As for the Midshipmen, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Going forward, Boston U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-15-1, while Navy is 7-15-1.

Boston U. couldn't quite finish off the Midshipmen when the teams last played back in January and fell 62-60. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston U. is a 4.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..