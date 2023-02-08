Who's Playing
American @ Boston University
Current Records: American 15-8; Boston University 11-14
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the American Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Terriers and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Case Gym. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Boston University escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.
Speaking of close games: it was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Eagles made off with a 61-60 win over the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston University is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The wins brought Boston University up to 11-14 and American to 15-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.50%. We'll see if their 8.40% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
Odds
The Terriers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston University and American both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - American 76 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 12, 2022 - Boston University 85 vs. American 67
- Jan 10, 2022 - Boston University 79 vs. American 53
- Feb 23, 2020 - Boston University 64 vs. American 60
- Jan 05, 2020 - American 67 vs. Boston University 63
- Jan 23, 2019 - American 70 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 02, 2019 - American 86 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - American 60 vs. Boston University 56
- Jan 17, 2018 - American 69 vs. Boston University 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - Boston University 67 vs. American 64
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston University 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 03, 2016 - American 69 vs. Boston University 64
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston University 71 vs. American 51
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. American 50