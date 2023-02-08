Who's Playing

American @ Boston University

Current Records: American 15-8; Boston University 11-14

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the American Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Terriers and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Case Gym. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Boston University escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

Speaking of close games: it was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Eagles made off with a 61-60 win over the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston University is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Boston University up to 11-14 and American to 15-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.50%. We'll see if their 8.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.15

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University and American both have seven wins in their last 14 games.