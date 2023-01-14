Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Boston University
Current Records: Army West Point 10-8; Boston University 9-9
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the Army West Point Black Knights are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Terriers and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 73-63 at home and Boston University taking the second 75-74.
Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Army and the American Eagles on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Black Knights wrapped it up with a 72-60 win at home.
Boston University is now 9-9 while Army sits at 10-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Army's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.20% on the season. We'll see if their 8.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University and Army West Point both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 13, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 63
- Feb 28, 2021 - Army West Point 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Army West Point 76 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Army West Point 79 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston University 80 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston University 81 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Army West Point 71 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Army West Point 86 vs. Boston University 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston University 61 vs. Army West Point 59
- Dec 29, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 89
- Feb 23, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Boston University 71
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston University 76 vs. Army West Point 67