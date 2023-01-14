Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Boston University

Current Records: Army West Point 10-8; Boston University 9-9

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Army West Point Black Knights are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Terriers and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 73-63 at home and Boston University taking the second 75-74.

Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Army and the American Eagles on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Black Knights wrapped it up with a 72-60 win at home.

Boston University is now 9-9 while Army sits at 10-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Army's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.20% on the season. We'll see if their 8.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University and Army West Point both have eight wins in their last 16 games.