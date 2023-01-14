Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Boston University
Current Records: Army West Point 10-8; Boston University 9-9
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Army and the Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Case Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Knights winning the first 73-63 at home and Boston University taking the second 75-74.
Army didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles at home on Wednesday as they won 72-60.
Meanwhile, Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.
Army is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Black Knights are now 10-8 while the Terriers sit at 9-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army enters the matchup with a 49.20% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 8.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston University and Army West Point both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 13, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 63
- Feb 28, 2021 - Army West Point 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Army West Point 76 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Army West Point 79 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston University 80 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston University 81 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Army West Point 71 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Army West Point 86 vs. Boston University 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston University 61 vs. Army West Point 59
- Dec 29, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Army West Point 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston University 90 vs. Army West Point 89
- Feb 23, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Boston University 71
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston University 76 vs. Army West Point 67