Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Boston University

Current Records: Army West Point 10-8; Boston University 9-9

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Boston University Terriers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Army and the Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Case Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Knights winning the first 73-63 at home and Boston University taking the second 75-74.

Army didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles at home on Wednesday as they won 72-60.

Meanwhile, Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.

Army is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Black Knights are now 10-8 while the Terriers sit at 9-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army enters the matchup with a 49.20% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Army's 8.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston University and Army West Point both have eight wins in their last 16 games.