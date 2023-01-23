Who's Playing
Colgate @ Boston University
Current Records: Colgate 14-7; Boston University 10-11
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders and the Boston University Terriers are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Case Gym. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Colgate escaped with a win this past Saturday against the American Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. The Raiders' forward Keegan Records filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.
Meanwhile, Boston University had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday, taking their matchup 66-53. The top scorers for the Terriers were guard Walter Whyte (15 points) and guard Ethan Brittain-Watts (13 points).
Colgate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Colgate is now 14-7 while Boston University sits at 10-11. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.90%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Colgate's 9.30% advantage translates to a win.
Odds
The Raiders are a solid 6-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 5-point favorite.
Series History
Colgate have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Boston University.
