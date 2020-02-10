How to watch Boston University vs. Colgate: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Colgate @ Boston University
Current Records: Colgate 19-6; Boston University 15-10
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Case Gym. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Colgate was able to grind out a solid victory over the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday, winning 67-60.
Meanwhile, Boston University beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 77-68 this past Saturday. The over/under? 145. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
The Raiders are now 19-6 while Boston University sits at 15-10. Colgate is 14-4 after wins this season, Boston University 10-4.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won six out of their last ten games against Boston University.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Colgate 79 vs. Boston University 70
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colgate 81 vs. Boston University 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Boston University 76 vs. Colgate 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Colgate 77 vs. Boston University 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - Colgate 74 vs. Boston University 60
- Jan 11, 2018 - Boston University 72 vs. Colgate 58
- Feb 15, 2017 - Boston University 69 vs. Colgate 68
- Jan 18, 2017 - Colgate 67 vs. Boston University 58
- Feb 17, 2016 - Boston University 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Boston University 78
