How to watch Boston University vs. Colgate: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colgate @ Boston University

Current Records: Colgate 19-6; Boston University 15-10

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Case Gym. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Colgate was able to grind out a solid victory over the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday, winning 67-60.

Meanwhile, Boston University beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 77-68 this past Saturday. The over/under? 145. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The Raiders are now 19-6 while Boston University sits at 15-10. Colgate is 14-4 after wins this season, Boston University 10-4.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Colgate have won six out of their last ten games against Boston University.