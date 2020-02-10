How to watch Boston University vs. Colgate: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colgate @ Boston University

Current Records: Colgate 19-6; Boston University 15-10

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Case Gym. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Colgate was able to grind out a solid victory over the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday, winning 67-60.

Meanwhile, Boston University beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 77-68 this past Saturday. The over/under? 145. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The Raiders are now 19-6 while Boston University sits at 15-10. Colgate is 14-4 after wins this season, Boston University 10-4.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Colgate have won six out of their last ten games against Boston University.

  • Jan 18, 2020 - Colgate 79 vs. Boston University 70
  • Mar 07, 2019 - Colgate 81 vs. Boston University 69
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Boston University 76 vs. Colgate 68
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Colgate 77 vs. Boston University 56
  • Feb 07, 2018 - Colgate 74 vs. Boston University 60
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Boston University 72 vs. Colgate 58
  • Feb 15, 2017 - Boston University 69 vs. Colgate 68
  • Jan 18, 2017 - Colgate 67 vs. Boston University 58
  • Feb 17, 2016 - Boston University 71 vs. Colgate 68
  • Jan 20, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Boston University 78
