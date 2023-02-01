Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Boston University
Current Records: Holy Cross 7-16; Boston University 10-13
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Case Gym at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 75-70 on the road and the Boston University Terriers taking the second 78-65.
The Crusaders received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the Army West Point Black Knights.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Boston University and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Terriers falling 66-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Boston University were guard Walter Whyte (17 points) and guard Fletcher Tynen (15 points).
The losses put Holy Cross at 7-16 and Boston University at 10-13. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 31, 2022 - Holy Cross 75 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 24, 2021 - Holy Cross 86 vs. Boston University 75
- Feb 17, 2021 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Boston University 86 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 76
- Feb 08, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boston University 79 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 18, 2019 - Boston University 70 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston University 68 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 14, 2018 - Boston University 54 vs. Holy Cross 40
- Feb 25, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Boston University 64