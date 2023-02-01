Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Boston University

Current Records: Holy Cross 7-16; Boston University 10-13

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Case Gym at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 75-70 on the road and the Boston University Terriers taking the second 78-65.

The Crusaders received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Boston University and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Terriers falling 66-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Boston University were guard Walter Whyte (17 points) and guard Fletcher Tynen (15 points).

The losses put Holy Cross at 7-16 and Boston University at 10-13. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.