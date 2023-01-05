Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Boston University
Current Records: Lafayette 2-13; Boston University 8-7
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers are 12-2 against the Lafayette Leopards since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Boston University and Lafayette will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Case Gym. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while Lafayette will be looking to right the ship.
Boston University beat the Bucknell Bison 69-61 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Lafayette received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 82-65 to the Army West Point Black Knights.
Boston University's victory brought them up to 8-7 while the Leopards' loss pulled them down to 2-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Lafayette has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Boston University 76 vs. Lafayette 60
- Jan 26, 2022 - Boston University 81 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 24, 2021 - Boston University 64 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Boston University 81 vs. Lafayette 76
- Feb 19, 2020 - Lafayette 61 vs. Boston University 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Boston University 73 vs. Lafayette 72
- Feb 27, 2019 - Boston University 84 vs. Lafayette 82
- Feb 06, 2019 - Lafayette 79 vs. Boston University 72
- Feb 21, 2018 - Boston University 81 vs. Lafayette 65
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boston University 75 vs. Lafayette 72
- Feb 05, 2017 - Boston University 75 vs. Lafayette 58
- Jan 08, 2017 - Boston University 91 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Boston University 89 vs. Lafayette 82
- Jan 09, 2016 - Boston University 68 vs. Lafayette 47