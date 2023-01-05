Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Boston University

Current Records: Lafayette 2-13; Boston University 8-7

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers are 12-2 against the Lafayette Leopards since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Boston University and Lafayette will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Case Gym. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while Lafayette will be looking to right the ship.

Boston University beat the Bucknell Bison 69-61 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lafayette received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 82-65 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Boston University's victory brought them up to 8-7 while the Leopards' loss pulled them down to 2-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Lafayette has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.