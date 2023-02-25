Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Boston University

Current Records: Lehigh 16-12; Boston University 14-16

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Case Gym. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Terriers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win.

Meanwhile, Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday, taking their game 78-62.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Boston University lost to the Mountain Hawks on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. Maybe Boston University will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.