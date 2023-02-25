Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Boston University
Current Records: Lehigh 16-12; Boston University 14-16
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Case Gym. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Terriers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win.
Meanwhile, Lehigh had enough points to win and then some against the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday, taking their game 78-62.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Boston University lost to the Mountain Hawks on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. Maybe Boston University will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
Series History
Boston University have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Lehigh 66 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - Boston University 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boston University 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Mar 03, 2021 - Boston University 69 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lehigh 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boston University 84 vs. Lehigh 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Lehigh 84 vs. Boston University 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - Lehigh 94 vs. Boston University 78
- Mar 01, 2018 - Boston University 88 vs. Lehigh 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. Boston University 75
- Jan 08, 2018 - Boston University 92 vs. Lehigh 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - Lehigh 91 vs. Boston University 88
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston University 76 vs. Lehigh 59
- Jan 02, 2017 - Boston University 75 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - Boston University 75 vs. Lehigh 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Lehigh 81 vs. Boston University 73