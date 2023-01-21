Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Boston University

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 7-13; Boston University 9-11

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Boston University Terriers last season on scores of 50-67 and 64-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Greyhounds and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Loyola-Maryland as they fell 74-70 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Monday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Loyola-Maryland had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Kenneth Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Boston University and the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Boston University falling 63-45.

The losses put the Greyhounds at 7-13 and the Terriers at 9-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Loyola-Maryland.