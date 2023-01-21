Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Boston University
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 7-13; Boston University 9-11
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Boston University Terriers last season on scores of 50-67 and 64-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Greyhounds and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It was close but no cigar for Loyola-Maryland as they fell 74-70 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Monday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Loyola-Maryland had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Kenneth Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Boston University and the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Boston University falling 63-45.
The losses put the Greyhounds at 7-13 and the Terriers at 9-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Boston University 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 19, 2022 - Boston University 67 vs. Loyola-Maryland 50
- Jan 07, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 66 vs. Boston University 58
- Jan 29, 2020 - Boston University 92 vs. Loyola-Maryland 77
- Jan 13, 2020 - Boston University 85 vs. Loyola-Maryland 53
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston University 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Boston University 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 65
- Jan 16, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Boston University 73
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston University 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Jan 05, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 68 vs. Boston University 65
- Mar 02, 2017 - Boston University 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Boston University 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Jan 16, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 77 vs. Boston University 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Boston University 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 65
- Jan 18, 2016 - Boston University 87 vs. Loyola-Maryland 84