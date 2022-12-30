Who's Playing

Navy @ Boston University

Current Records: Navy 7-5; Boston University 7-6

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 65-72 and 80-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Terriers and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Case Gym. Boston University is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Boston University came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks last week, falling 68-60.

Meanwhile, Navy got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the VCU Rams an easy 74-52 victory. A silver lining for Navy was the play of forward Tyler Nelson, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.

The Terriers are now 7-6 while the Midshipmen sit at 7-5. Boston University is 3-2 after losses this year, Navy 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won eight out of their last 14 games against Boston University.