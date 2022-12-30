Who's Playing
Navy @ Boston University
Current Records: Navy 7-5; Boston University 7-6
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 65-72 and 80-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Terriers and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Case Gym. Boston University is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Boston University came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks last week, falling 68-60.
Meanwhile, Navy got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the VCU Rams an easy 74-52 victory. A silver lining for Navy was the play of forward Tyler Nelson, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.
The Terriers are now 7-6 while the Midshipmen sit at 7-5. Boston University is 3-2 after losses this year, Navy 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Navy have won eight out of their last 14 games against Boston University.
