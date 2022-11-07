Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Boston University

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Case Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. Boston University was on the positive side of .500 (22-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Northeastern (9-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers were 48th worst when it came to takeaways last year, with the squad coming up with only 11.1 on average (bottom 86%). Northeasterns had an even harder time: they ranked 14th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the team accrued only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northeastern have won five out of their last seven games against Boston University.