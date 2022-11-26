Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Boston University

Current Records: SE Missouri State 4-1; Boston University 4-1

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers will take on the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Klotsche Center.

The Terriers beat the New Hamp. Wildcats 64-57 on Sunday.

As for SE Missouri State, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the William Woods Owls on Tuesday. The Redhawks were totally in charge, breezing past William Woods 87-49 at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Boston University and SE Missouri State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.