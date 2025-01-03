Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Akron 7-5, Bowling Green 5-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $16.05

What to Know

Bowling Green is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Akron Zips will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Bowling Green is headed into the matchup following a big victory against Aquinas College last Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went Bowling Green's way against Aquinas College as Bowling Green made off with an 87-62 win.

Bowling Green smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Akron lost 76-75 to Princeton on a last-minute jump shot From Dalen Davis. The loss hurts even more since the Zips were up 45-30 with 18:50 left in the second.

James Okonkwo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Gray, who had 15 points plus two steals.

Bowling Green's victory bumped their record up to 5-7. As for Akron, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Akron is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.