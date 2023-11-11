Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Arkansas State 0-1, Bowling Green 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be playing at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Arkansas State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bowling Green, who comes in off a win.

Bowling Green took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Cougars at home to the tune of 70-41. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, as Bowling Green did.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Badgers, falling 105-76.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Freddy Hicks, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dyondre Dominguez, who earned 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

Arkansas State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Wisconsin posted 17.

The Falcons' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Red Wolves, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking ahead, Bowling Green is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Bowling Green ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $450.86. On the other hand, Arkansas State was 3-16 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Bowling Green is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.