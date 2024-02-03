Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Central Michigan 12-9, Bowling Green 15-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Central Michigan and the Falcons are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Central Michigan had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They walked away with an 84-77 win over the Huskies. That's two games straight that Central Michigan has won by exactly seven points.

Ball State typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Bowling Green proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 81-72.

The Chippewas have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for the Falcons, their victory bumped their record up to 15-6.

Central Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 7.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green and Central Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.