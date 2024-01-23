Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Kent State 9-9, Bowling Green 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Bowling Green is 2-8 against Kent State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. Bowling Green will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Falcons earned a 84-79 win over the Broncos. That's two games straight that Bowling Green has won by exactly five points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kent State last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Zips.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Giovanni Santiago, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Santiago has scored all season.

The Falcons are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for the Golden Flashes, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Bowling Green is a slight 1-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.