Morgan State Bears @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Morgan State 5-6, Bowling Green 3-5

What to Know

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After three games on the road, Bowling Green is heading back home. They will welcome the Morgan State Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Bowling Green made off with a 61-60 victory over N. Mex. State. The 61-point effort marked the Falcons' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Morgan State). They blew past Cheyney, posting a 124-57 win. With the Bears ahead 61-32 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Morgan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.8 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 15.8.

Bowling Green's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Morgan State, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Bowling Green has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.9. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green beat Morgan State 86-76 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will Morgan State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green has won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last 8 years.