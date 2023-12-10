Who's Playing

Ohio Dom. Panthers @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Ohio Dom. 0-0, Bowling Green 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will host the Ohio Dom. Panthers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Stroh Center.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio Dom. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, Ohio Dom. finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Bowling Green sure didn't have their best season, finishing 11-20.

Ohio Dom. was dealt a punishing 102-65 defeat at the hands of Bowling Green in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Can Ohio Dom. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.