Toledo Rockets @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Toledo 17-9, Bowling Green 16-10

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

Bowling Green will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. Bowling Green is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Bowling Green fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Chippewas on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Chippewas by a score of 62-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bowling Green in their matchups with the Chippewas: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Rockets beat the Zips 72-64 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Toledo.

The Falcons' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-10. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Rockets, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Bowling Green and the Rockets are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green lost to the Rockets at home by a decisive 88-72 margin when the teams last played back in January. Will Bowling Green have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Toledo is a 4-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.