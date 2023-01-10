Who's Playing

Akron @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Akron 9-6; Bowling Green 8-7

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 12-4 against the Bowling Green Falcons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Akron is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Bowling Green at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Stroh Center. The Zips won both of their matches against the Falcons last season (91-66 and 82-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Akron came up short against the Ball State Cardinals this past Friday, falling 70-63. One thing holding Akron back was the mediocre play of guard Tavari Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bowling Green proved too difficult a challenge. Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bobcats, winning 88-79.

Bowling Green's win lifted them to 8-7 while Akron's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Falcons can repeat their recent success or if the Zips bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.