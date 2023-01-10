Who's Playing
Akron @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Akron 9-6; Bowling Green 8-7
What to Know
The Akron Zips are 12-4 against the Bowling Green Falcons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Akron is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Bowling Green at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Stroh Center. The Zips won both of their matches against the Falcons last season (91-66 and 82-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Akron came up short against the Ball State Cardinals this past Friday, falling 70-63. One thing holding Akron back was the mediocre play of guard Tavari Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and six turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bowling Green proved too difficult a challenge. Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bobcats, winning 88-79.
Bowling Green's win lifted them to 8-7 while Akron's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Falcons can repeat their recent success or if the Zips bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Akron 82 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Akron 91 vs. Bowling Green 66
- Mar 11, 2021 - Akron 74 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 26, 2021 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Akron 71
- Jan 19, 2021 - Akron 69 vs. Bowling Green 57
- Feb 25, 2020 - Bowling Green 78 vs. Akron 60
- Feb 11, 2020 - Akron 74 vs. Bowling Green 59
- Mar 05, 2019 - Akron 91 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 19, 2019 - Bowling Green 73 vs. Akron 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Akron 81 vs. Bowling Green 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Akron 80 vs. Bowling Green 78
- Feb 21, 2017 - Bowling Green 66 vs. Akron 65
- Jan 03, 2017 - Akron 89 vs. Bowling Green 84
- Mar 11, 2016 - Akron 80 vs. Bowling Green 66
- Feb 26, 2016 - Akron 89 vs. Bowling Green 54
- Feb 09, 2016 - Akron 83 vs. Bowling Green 68