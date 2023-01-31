Who's Playing
Ball State @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Ball State 14-7; Bowling Green 10-11
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Falcons and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Bowling Green lost both of their matches to Ball State last season on scores of 80-81 and 82-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The contest between Bowling Green and the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Bowling Green falling 91-77.
Meanwhile, Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, taking their game 87-69.
Ball State's victory lifted them to 14-7 while Bowling Green's defeat dropped them down to 10-11. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Falcons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
Series History
Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 12 games against Ball State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Ball State 91 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Jan 01, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Bowling Green 80
- Feb 16, 2021 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Ball State 62
- Jan 12, 2021 - Ball State 88 vs. Bowling Green 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Ball State 71
- Jan 28, 2020 - Bowling Green 67 vs. Ball State 61
- Mar 14, 2019 - Bowling Green 99 vs. Ball State 86
- Jan 15, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Ball State 78
- Feb 06, 2018 - Ball State 59 vs. Bowling Green 56
- Jan 21, 2017 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 76 vs. Ball State 71
- Feb 02, 2016 - Ball State 72 vs. Bowling Green 64