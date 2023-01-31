Who's Playing

Ball State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Ball State 14-7; Bowling Green 10-11

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Falcons and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Bowling Green lost both of their matches to Ball State last season on scores of 80-81 and 82-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The contest between Bowling Green and the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Bowling Green falling 91-77.

Meanwhile, Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, taking their game 87-69.

Ball State's victory lifted them to 14-7 while Bowling Green's defeat dropped them down to 10-11. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Falcons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Series History

Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 12 games against Ball State.