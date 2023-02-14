Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Central Michigan 9-16; Bowling Green 10-15

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Falcons and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. CMU will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 93-72 punch to the gut against the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, CMU beat the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 66-60 this past Saturday.

Bowling Green is now 10-15 while the Chippewas sit at 9-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.