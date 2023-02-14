Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Central Michigan 9-16; Bowling Green 10-15
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Falcons and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. CMU will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.
Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 93-72 punch to the gut against the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, CMU beat the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 66-60 this past Saturday.
Bowling Green is now 10-15 while the Chippewas sit at 9-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Central Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Central Michigan 61
- Feb 01, 2022 - Central Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - Bowling Green 93 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Bowling Green 90 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 04, 2020 - Central Michigan 92 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Feb 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 97 vs. Central Michigan 87
- Mar 05, 2018 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 77
- Jan 20, 2018 - Central Michigan 84 vs. Bowling Green 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - Central Michigan 82 vs. Bowling Green 76
- Mar 10, 2016 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Central Michigan 59
- Jan 30, 2016 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Bowling Green 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Central Michigan 79 vs. Bowling Green 67