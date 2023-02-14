Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Central Michigan 9-16; Bowling Green 10-15
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Falcons and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stroh Center. CMU will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 93-72 punch to the gut against the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, CMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 victory.
Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Falcons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Bowling Green is now 10-15 while the Chippewas sit at 9-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bowling Green is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.1 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Falcons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Central Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Central Michigan 61
- Feb 01, 2022 - Central Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - Bowling Green 93 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Bowling Green 90 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 04, 2020 - Central Michigan 92 vs. Bowling Green 82
- Feb 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Bowling Green 97 vs. Central Michigan 87
- Mar 05, 2018 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 77
- Jan 20, 2018 - Central Michigan 84 vs. Bowling Green 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - Central Michigan 82 vs. Bowling Green 76
- Mar 10, 2016 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Central Michigan 59
- Jan 30, 2016 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Bowling Green 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Central Michigan 79 vs. Bowling Green 67