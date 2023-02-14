Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Central Michigan 9-16; Bowling Green 10-15

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Falcons and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stroh Center. CMU will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 93-72 punch to the gut against the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, CMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 victory.

Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Falcons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Bowling Green is now 10-15 while the Chippewas sit at 9-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bowling Green is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.1 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.