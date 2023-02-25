Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 22-6; Bowling Green 10-18

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kent State Golden Flashes and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2019. Bowling Green and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Falcons came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, the game between Kent State and the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Kent State falling 82-70.

The losses put Bowling Green at 10-18 and the Golden Flashes at 22-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 18th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Series History

Kent State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.