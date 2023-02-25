Who's Playing
Kent State @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Kent State 22-6; Bowling Green 10-18
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kent State Golden Flashes and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2019. Bowling Green and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Falcons came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 74-65.
Meanwhile, the game between Kent State and the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Kent State falling 82-70.
The losses put Bowling Green at 10-18 and the Golden Flashes at 22-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 18th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Kent State 87 vs. Bowling Green 64
- Feb 08, 2022 - Kent State 76 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - Kent State 91 vs. Bowling Green 83
- Feb 09, 2021 - Kent State 71 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Kent State 96 vs. Bowling Green 91
- Mar 03, 2020 - Kent State 83 vs. Bowling Green 69
- Jan 03, 2020 - Kent State 79 vs. Bowling Green 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kent State 64 vs. Bowling Green 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 62
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kent State 74 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Kent State 83
- Mar 07, 2016 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kent State 70 vs. Bowling Green 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 59