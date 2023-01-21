Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-11; Bowling Green 8-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bowling Green Falcons are heading back home. The Falcons and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bowling Green winning the first 87-83 at home and Miami (Ohio) taking the second 94-78.

Bowling Green has to be aching after a bruising 100-71 defeat to the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Northern Illinois Huskies by a score of 81-77.

The losses put Bowling Green at 8-10 and the RedHawks at 7-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Falcons are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bowling Green.