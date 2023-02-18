Who's Playing

Toledo @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Toledo 20-6; Bowling Green 10-16

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons haven't won a game against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Bowling Green and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bowling Green was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 77-74 to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Meanwhile, Toledo strolled past the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 89-71.

Bowling Green is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The Falcons are now 10-16 while the Rockets sit at 20-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Bowling Green is 351st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.1 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won nine out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.