Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Bowling Green

Current Records: UT Martin 6-5; Bowling Green 4-6

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. UT Martin will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bowling Green was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

Meanwhile, UT Martin made easy work of the Bethel (TN) Wildcats on Tuesday and carried off a 103-75 victory.

Bowling Green is now 4-6 while UT Martin sits at 6-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Falcons have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Skyhawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 28th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.