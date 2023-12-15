Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Clev. State 6-5, Bradley 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will be home for the holidays to greet the Clev. State Vikings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Bradley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 67-52 fall against the Zips. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Bradley has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Duke Deen, who scored 14 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Hannah, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Vikings came up short against the Golden Flashes on Saturday and fell 83-77. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Clev. State in their matchups with Kent State: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Braves' loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for the Vikings, they bumped their record down to 6-5 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Going forward, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Bradley in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Bradley is a big 9.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

