Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Illinois State 14-14, Bradley 19-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Bradley has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Bradley proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Bears 86-62. The oddsmakers were on Bradley's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Duke Deen went supernova for Bradley, going 9 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 4 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Deen has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Malevy Leons, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois State entered their tilt with the Panthers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Redbirds walked away with an 81-73 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Illinois State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Myles Foster, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. Johnny Kinziger was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Braves' victory bumped their record up to 19-9. As for the Redbirds, the victory got them back to even at 14-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Bradley have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've only made 29.7% of their threes this season. Given Bradley's sizable advantage in that area, the Redbirds will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bradley was able to grind out a solid win over the Redbirds in their previous matchup on February 3rd, winning 73-60. Will Bradley repeat their success, or do the Redbirds have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.